Algoma Steel Reports Loss Amid Market Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) has released an update.

Algoma Steel Group reported a challenging fiscal second quarter with a net loss of $106.6 million, attributed to lower steel shipments and prices. Despite market headwinds, the company managed to achieve shipments and EBITDA within its guidance, aided by a strategic ramp-up in plate production. The upcoming commissioning of their Electric Arc Furnace project marks a significant milestone in their operational transformation.

