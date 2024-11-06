Algoma Steel Reports Loss Amid Market Challenges

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) has released an update.
Algoma Steel Group reported a challenging fiscal second quarter with a net loss of $106.6 million, attributed to lower steel shipments and prices. Despite market headwinds, the company managed to achieve shipments and EBITDA within its guidance, aided by a strategic ramp-up in plate production. The upcoming commissioning of their Electric Arc Furnace project marks a significant milestone in their operational transformation.
