Alfabs Australia Ltd. Reviews AGM Results

November 21, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has announced the outcomes of its recent annual general meeting, highlighting its strong presence in the mining and engineering sectors in Australia. Renowned for its steel fabrication and equipment hire services, the company continues to be a key player under the leadership of the Torrance family.

For further insights into AU:AAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

