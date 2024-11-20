News & Insights

Alexium International Appoints New Director with Significant Equity

November 20, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has announced the appointment of James Williamson as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Williamson brings significant equity interest to the company, holding over 170 million ordinary fully paid shares via Wentworth Williamson Management as well as additional shares through a super fund. This move signals potential strategic developments and growth opportunities for the company, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

