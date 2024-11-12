Alerion Forms Joint Venture to Boost Wind Energy

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power has entered an equal joint venture with Alperia to develop and manage wind power plants in Puglia, with a total capacity of 120 MW. As part of this partnership, Alerion sold a 50% stake in Naonis Wind S.r.l. for €49.7 million, along with 50% of shareholder loan credits for €13.4 million. This deal supports Alerion’s strategy to expand its wind energy portfolio in Italy and abroad.

