Alerion Forms Joint Venture to Boost Wind Energy

November 12, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Alerion CleanPower (IT:ARN) has released an update.

Alerion Clean Power has entered an equal joint venture with Alperia to develop and manage wind power plants in Puglia, with a total capacity of 120 MW. As part of this partnership, Alerion sold a 50% stake in Naonis Wind S.r.l. for €49.7 million, along with 50% of shareholder loan credits for €13.4 million. This deal supports Alerion’s strategy to expand its wind energy portfolio in Italy and abroad.

