Aldoro Resources Begins Drilling at Kameelburg Project

Aldoro Resources Ltd has initiated diamond drilling at its Kameelburg Niobium and Rare Earth Elements project, aiming to explore mineralization potential using company-owned equipment for cost efficiency. The initial phase will involve drilling seven diamond holes, with depths ranging from 200 to 400 meters, to assess the resource potential of the carbonatite. This move is part of Aldoro’s broader strategy to enhance its exploration portfolio, which includes critical minerals such as lithium and rubidium.

