Aldebaran Launches New Drilling Phase at Altar

Aldebaran Resources Inc (TSE:ALDE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Aldebaran Resources Inc. has initiated its 2024/2025 field program at the Altar project in Argentina, focusing on drilling to support a Pre-Feasibility Study by 2026. The program aims to upgrade resource estimates and gather necessary data for economic assessments, potentially increasing the project’s value.
For further insights into TSE:ALDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.