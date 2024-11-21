Aldebaran Launches New Drilling Phase at Altar

Aldebaran Resources Inc (TSE:ALDE) has released an update.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. has initiated its 2024/2025 field program at the Altar project in Argentina, focusing on drilling to support a Pre-Feasibility Study by 2026. The program aims to upgrade resource estimates and gather necessary data for economic assessments, potentially increasing the project’s value.

