Alco Holdings Launches New Share Placement

Alco Holdings has announced a new share placement to raise up to HK$65.2 million, offering 19.09 million shares at a 19.77% discount to the recent closing price. The funds will be used for debt repayment and general working capital. This move represents about 20% of the company’s current issued share capital.

