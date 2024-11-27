Albion Venture Capital Trust Reports Half-Year Loss

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC reported a loss of 1.80 pence per share for the six months ending 30 September 2024, marking a slight improvement from the previous year. The company’s net asset value decreased to 42.04 pence per share, with the fund size shrinking to £56.9 million. Despite these challenges, a dividend of 1.12 pence per share was paid out, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

