Albion Venture Capital to Merge VCTs for Efficiency Gains

November 12, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Albion Venture Capital (GB:AAVC) has released an update.

Albion Venture Capital is planning to merge its six VCTs into three, aiming to simplify administration and achieve significant cost savings of about £1.5 million annually. The merger, set to be decided by shareholder votes in December 2024, promises to create a more stable foundation for long-term investor returns and streamline management processes. Concurrently, new offers for subscriptions are being launched for the acquiring VCTs, providing opportunities for investments with tax relief benefits.

