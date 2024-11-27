Albion Resources Acquires Yandal West Gold Project

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. is set to acquire the Yandal West Gold Project from Great Western Exploration in a strategic all-scrip deal, allowing Great Western to focus on high-impact exploration programs. The transaction will see Great Western retain a significant stake in Albion, ensuring exposure to the project’s future success. The acquisition is contingent on shareholder approval and is expected to finalize in January 2025.

