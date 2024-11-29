Albion Crown VCT Directors Increase Shareholdings

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced the issuance of shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, involving several directors. The transactions, which took place on November 29, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange, saw directors like Ian Spence and Pamela Garside increase their shareholdings. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and strengthening its financial positioning.

For further insights into GB:CRWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.