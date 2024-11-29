News & Insights

Albion Crown VCT Directors Increase Shareholdings

Crown Place VCT (GB:CRWN) has released an update.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has announced the issuance of shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, involving several directors. The transactions, which took place on November 29, 2024, at the London Stock Exchange, saw directors like Ian Spence and Pamela Garside increase their shareholdings. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders and strengthening its financial positioning.

