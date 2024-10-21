News & Insights

Alaska Air Strengthens Financial Outlook with Acquisition

October 21, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

An announcement from Alaska Air ( (ALK) ) is now available.

Alaska Air Group’s recent acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings has bolstered its financial outlook, with expectations for strong Q3 2024 results, including industry-leading adjusted pre-tax margins. The company anticipates continued revenue growth into Q4, driven by robust bookings. A $2 billion loyalty financing has been completed, projected to save over $35 million annually through debt refinancing. The consolidated Q3 earnings release is set for October 31, 2024, with further insights to be shared at the Investor Day in December.

