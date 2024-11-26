News & Insights

Alaska Air assumed with a Buy at UBS

November 26, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

UBS assumed coverage of Alaska Air (ALK) with a Buy rating and $72 price target The firm says supply and demand balance is the most important driver of airline RASM growth and margin performance, and expects the downshifting of supply growth from 5%- 6% in the first half of 2024 to 1%-2% growth in the second half to support an improvement in supply and demand which translates to stronger RASM growth and improving margins in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS expects Alaska Air to deliver attractive EPS growth while its high single digit pretax margins and healthy balance sheet mitigate risks to travel demand and from potential cost inflation.

