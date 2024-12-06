Alaris Royalty Expands with Ohana Recapitalization Deal

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD.UN) has released an update.
Alaris Equity Partners has completed a significant recapitalization transaction with Ohana Growth Partners, a leading Planet Fitness franchisee, boosting its managed assets to over CAD$2.2 billion. This deal includes a $120 million investment from a third-party investor and Alaris’ $130 million investment in Ohana, providing Alaris with a controlling interest in the franchise. The transaction enhances Alaris’ asset management portfolio and positions it for future growth in managed investment assets.
