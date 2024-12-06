Alaris Royalty Expands with Ohana Recapitalization Deal

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD.UN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alaris Equity Partners has completed a significant recapitalization transaction with Ohana Growth Partners, a leading Planet Fitness franchisee, boosting its managed assets to over CAD$2.2 billion. This deal includes a $120 million investment from a third-party investor and Alaris’ $130 million investment in Ohana, providing Alaris with a controlling interest in the franchise. The transaction enhances Alaris’ asset management portfolio and positions it for future growth in managed investment assets.

For further insights into TSE:AD.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.