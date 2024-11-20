Alara Resources’ $15M Rights Issue Faces Investor Challenge

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.
Alara Resources Limited faces scrutiny as an application challenges its recent rights issue aimed at raising $15.3 million. The applicant claims the offer’s structure could unfairly increase control by major shareholders, prompting calls for fairer allocation of shares and shareholder approval for future issues. This development could impact investor confidence and share dynamics in Alara.
