Alamo Group Expands Board with New Independent Member

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Alamo Group ( (ALG) ) has issued an announcement.
Alamo Group Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, welcoming Colleen Haley as a new independent member. Haley, with extensive experience in various managerial roles across industries, currently serves as CEO of Quality Metalcraft/Experi-Metal, Inc. Her appointment brings valuable global experience and strategic insight to Alamo, a leader in equipment manufacturing for diverse applications.
For a thorough assessment of ALG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.