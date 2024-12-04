News & Insights

Alamo Group Expands Board with New Independent Member

December 04, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alamo Group ( (ALG) ) has issued an announcement.

Alamo Group Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, welcoming Colleen Haley as a new independent member. Haley, with extensive experience in various managerial roles across industries, currently serves as CEO of Quality Metalcraft/Experi-Metal, Inc. Her appointment brings valuable global experience and strategic insight to Alamo, a leader in equipment manufacturing for diverse applications.

