Akora Resources Raises $600,000 for Iron Ore Projects

November 21, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. has successfully raised approximately AUD 600,000 through the issuance of 4,615,385 ordinary shares to sophisticated investors, priced at $0.13 per share. This strategic move aims to support the company’s ongoing development of its high-grade iron ore projects in Madagascar, including the flagship Bekisopa Iron Ore Project. The project is poised to produce premium quality iron ore for greener steelmaking, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable resources.

