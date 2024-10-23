Akora Resources Advances Bekisopa Iron Ore Project

Akora Resources Ltd. (AU:AKO) has released an update.

Akora Resources Ltd. is making strides in its Bekisopa iron ore project in Madagascar, with recent geotechnical and hydrogeological findings suggesting reduced mining costs and simplified operations. The Pre-Feasibility Study indicates that the Direct Shipping Ore zone is amenable to ripping, eliminating the need for drilling and blasting, while subsurface water findings could support mining operations. The company is on track to complete the Pre-Feasibility Study by early 2025, setting the stage for its high-grade iron ore production.

