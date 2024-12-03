Akebia: U.S. Renal Care enrolls first patient in its VOICE collaborative trial

Akebia (AKBA) Therapeutics announced that in late November U.S. Renal Care enrolled the first patient in its Vafseo Outcomes In-Center Experience collaborative trial. Akebia announced the collaborative trial initiation in September 2024. The VOICE trial intends to enroll approximately 2,200 patients who will be randomized to oral Vafseo 300 mg tablets administered three times per week or standard-of-care erythropoiesis-stimulating agents. The trial will end approximately 18 months after the last patient is randomized. The primary endpoint is non-inferiority for all-cause mortality and the secondary endpoint will test superiority of Vafseo to reduce all-cause hospitalization.

