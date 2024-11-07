Akebia reports Q3 EPS (10c), consensus (6c)

Reports Q3 revenue $37.4M, consensus $44.51M. “Our entire organization has been diligently executing across multiple fronts on launch readiness activities as we approach Vafseo U.S. market availability expected in January. Importantly, approximately 60 percent of patients on dialysis are now covered under dialysis organization and group purchasing organization contracts for Vafseo,” said John Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Akebia (AKBA). “We expect to enter into contracts with additional dialysis providers to increase coverage over the remainder of 2024 while continuing our efforts to drive demand for Vafseo from prescribers. We also recently partnered with U.S. Renal Care (USRC) to initiate a collaborative trial evaluating mortality and hospitalization outcomes for dialysis patients taking Vafseo to further add to Vafseo’s body of clinical evidence, and separately presented six posters with Vafseo clinical data at the recent American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week conference. Taken together, these initiatives are intended to continue to support a strong launch and move toward establishing Vafseo as the new oral standard of care for dialysis patients with anemia.” Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 were approximately $34M. Akebia expects its existing cash resources and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan, including the U.S. Vafseo launch, for at least two years.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AKBA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.