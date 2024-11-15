AJ Bell PLC Updates on Managerial Share Transactions

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC announced a correction to a previous disclosure, detailing share transactions by key managers under the Buy As You Earn scheme at £4.434925 per share. This update includes the acquisition of shares by several persons discharging managerial responsibilities, such as Ryan Hughes, Chief Operating Officer Roger Stott, and others, enhancing their stakes in the company. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting continued confidence in AJ Bell’s performance.

For further insights into GB:AJB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.