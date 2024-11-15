News & Insights

AJ Bell PLC Updates on Managerial Share Transactions

November 15, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

AJ BELL PLC (GB:AJB) has released an update.

AJ Bell PLC announced a correction to a previous disclosure, detailing share transactions by key managers under the Buy As You Earn scheme at £4.434925 per share. This update includes the acquisition of shares by several persons discharging managerial responsibilities, such as Ryan Hughes, Chief Operating Officer Roger Stott, and others, enhancing their stakes in the company. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting continued confidence in AJ Bell’s performance.

