AISIX Solutions Partners for Strategic Marketing Boost

Minerva Intelligence, Inc. (TSE:AISX)

AISIX Solutions Inc. has partnered with Triple Bull Consulting to enhance its brand and market presence through a comprehensive marketing program. This collaboration aims to leverage Triple Bull’s expertise in digital and social media marketing to optimize AISIX’s engagement with investors and stakeholders. The partnership is expected to strengthen AISIX’s leadership in climate analytics and data solutions.

