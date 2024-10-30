Airtasker Ltd Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Investments

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd has reported a significant surge in its marketplace revenue, with a 13.6% increase overall, and an impressive 104.4% growth in the UK for the quarter ending September 2024. The company also secured substantial media capital investments in Australia and the US, contributing to a positive free cash flow and solidifying its financial position with $17.9 million in cash and term deposits. These achievements underscore Airtasker’s strong financial health and expanding market presence.

