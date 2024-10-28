Airtasker Ltd Announces Hybrid Annual Meeting

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd invites its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, which will be conducted as a hybrid event allowing both in-person and virtual attendance. Shareholders can engage in the meeting by voting and submitting questions either in real-time or in advance, ensuring full participation. Airtasker emphasizes the importance of proxy voting and encourages shareholders to submit their votes by the deadline to ensure their voices are heard.

