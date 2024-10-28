News & Insights

Stocks

Airtasker Ltd Announces Hybrid Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Ltd invites its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, which will be conducted as a hybrid event allowing both in-person and virtual attendance. Shareholders can engage in the meeting by voting and submitting questions either in real-time or in advance, ensuring full participation. Airtasker emphasizes the importance of proxy voting and encourages shareholders to submit their votes by the deadline to ensure their voices are heard.

For further insights into AU:ART stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.