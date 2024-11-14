AirNet Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq

AirNet Technology (ANTE)announced that it received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq on November 12, notifying the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5). The company was previously notified by the staff on September 18 that it was not in compliance with the MVPHS requirement due to its failure to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $1M for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Since then, the staff has determined that the company’s MVPHS had been $1M or greater from October 28 through November 11. Therefore, the staff determined that the requirement was met on November 12.

