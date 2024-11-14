News & Insights

Stocks
ANTE

AirNet Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq

November 14, 2024 — 05:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

AirNet Technology (ANTE)announced that it received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq on November 12, notifying the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5). The company was previously notified by the staff on September 18 that it was not in compliance with the MVPHS requirement due to its failure to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $1M for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Since then, the staff has determined that the company’s MVPHS had been $1M or greater from October 28 through November 11. Therefore, the staff determined that the requirement was met on November 12.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANTE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.