AirNet Invests in Crypto Mining Amidst Bitcoin Bull Run

May 31, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

AirNet Technology (ANTE) has released an update.

AirNet Technology Inc. has struck a deal to acquire 6,218 Bitcoin Miner S21 units for around RMB 177.2 million, indicating the company’s strategic move to invest in the lucrative cryptocurrency sector amidst a bullish Bitcoin market. The completion of this sizable transaction hinges on receiving necessary corporate approvals, and there’s no certainty on when these acquired miners will start yielding economic benefits.

