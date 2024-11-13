Airgain price target raised to $11.50 from $8 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Airgain (AIRG) to $11.50 from $8 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following another quarter of sequential revenue growth and improved gross margins. The company’s in line to slightly better Q4 outlook implies high single digit seqential and 70%-plus year-over growth and “modest profitability,” notes the analyst, who continues to see multiple upside drivers in calendar 2025.

