Air Products sees FY25 adjusted EPS $12.70-$13.00, consensus $13.31

The company said, “Air Products (APD) expects full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance* of $12.70 to $13.00. For the fiscal 2025 first quarter, Air Products’ adjusted EPS guidance* is $2.75 to $2.85. Air Products expects capital expenditures* in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion for full-year fiscal 2025.”

