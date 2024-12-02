Air Lease added to US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts added Air Lease (AL) to the firm’s US Conviction List as part of its monthly update. The firm has a Buy rating on the shares with a $65 price target Goldman believes Air Lease is poised to see sustained earnings growth as it takes delivery of attractive new tech narrow body airplanes and leases them to customers at an attractive spread.

