Air France-KLM Q3 Net Income Down, Despite Higher Traffic, Capacity; Backs FY24 View

November 07, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income - Group part fell 16 percent to 780 million euros from last year's 931 million euros.

Income from operating activities dropped 11 percent to 1.19 billion euros from prior year's 1.34 billion euros. Operating result was stable excluding Olympic Games impact.

Revenues from ordinary activities increased 4 percent to 8.98 billion euros from last year's 8.66 billion euros.

In the third quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 27.9 million passengers, 3.5 percent above last year. Capacity in available seat kilometers increased 3.6 percent and traffic in revenue pax-kilometers grew 3.1 percent, while load factor was 89.3 percent, slightly lower than last year's 89.7%.

Looking ahead, the company said it still expect its capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for the Group to increase by 4 percent in 2024.

