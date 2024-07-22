News & Insights

Air Canada Q2 Preliminary Revenue Drops, Trims FY24 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO), the Canadian flag carrier, on Monday announced a rise in preliminary operating revenue for the second-quarter.

For the second-quarter, the company registered operating revenue of C$5.5 billion, higher than C$5.4 billion, posted for the same period previous year.

Operating income stood at C$466 million, lower than C$802 million a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA declined to C$914 million, as compared with about C$1.2 billion in 2023.

Looking ahead to the full year, the airline revised down its adjusted EBITDA guidance to C$3.1 billion to C$3.4 billion from C$3.7 billion to C$4.2 billion, to reflect lower yield environment, lower-than-expected load factors for the second half, competitive pressures in international markets, and others.

For the full year, the company now anticipates ASM capacity to increase 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent from earlier outlook of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Air Canada now expects its annual adjusted CASM to rise 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent against earlier projection of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

The company will release its second-quarter earnings report on August 7.

