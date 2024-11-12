News & Insights

Stocks

AIMS APAC REIT Redeems S$100 Million Notes

November 12, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

AIMS APAC REIT (SG:O5RU) has released an update.

AIMS APAC REIT has successfully redeemed S$100 million worth of 3.60% fixed-rate notes ahead of their maturity in November 2024. This move is part of their ongoing multcurrency debt issuance programme, initially established in 2018. The redemption reflects the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to optimizing its debt portfolio.

