AIM Vaccine Boosts Market Potential with New License

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has successfully completed Phase III clinical trials for its 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine and obtained a production license, positioning the company to become a key supplier in a market with significant growth potential in China. The vaccine targets infants and young children and addresses an underserved global demand of 180 million doses, with China’s market projected to expand substantially by 2030.

