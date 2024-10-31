News & Insights

Stocks

AIM Vaccine Boosts Market Potential with New License

October 31, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6660) has released an update.

AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. has successfully completed Phase III clinical trials for its 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine and obtained a production license, positioning the company to become a key supplier in a market with significant growth potential in China. The vaccine targets infants and young children and addresses an underserved global demand of 180 million doses, with China’s market projected to expand substantially by 2030.

For further insights into HK:6660 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.