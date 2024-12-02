Ai-Media Addresses Captioning Breach and Calls for Reform

Ai-Media Technologies Limited (AU:AIM) has released an update.

Ai-Media Technologies Limited has responded to an Australian regulator’s investigation regarding a technical breach in captioning quality on 7News Adelaide. The breach, which occurred on a legacy service, involved 7 minutes of a news bulletin, but the service has been upgraded since. Ai-Media is advocating for regulatory reform and emphasizes their commitment to improving live captioning services.

