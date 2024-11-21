News & Insights

Stocks

Agrify Boosts Operations with $25.9M Private Placement

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Agrify ( (AGFY) ).

Agrify Corporation has announced a $25.9 million non-brokered private placement with institutional and accredited investors, priced at $22.30 per share. The funding is set to bolster Agrify’s operations in the cannabis and hemp industries, with plans to use the capital for working capital and business development. CEO Benjamin Kovler also participated in the placement, purchasing shares at a higher price due to Nasdaq rules, reflecting strong insider confidence. The deal is expected to close on November 21, 2024, and highlights Agrify’s strategic focus amidst promising market trends.

For a thorough assessment of AGFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.