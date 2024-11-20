News & Insights

AgriFORCE Growing Systems announces evolution of business model

November 20, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) announces the evolution of its business model to follow the closing of its recently announced bitcoin mining facility acquisition. AgriFORCE CEO Jolie Kahn commented, “As we approach a key milestone in the progression of our growth strategy it is important to clarify how our adoption of an innovative combination of technologies will reduce the environmental impact of data centers while simultaneously producing revenue from high yield agricultural operations. Upon closing we intend to utilize our new data center to leverage energy generated from flare natural gas-powered operations to increase the environmental mitigation and revenue potential of our integrated cogeneration site. Located in Alberta, Canada, at the site of the intended acquisition, we will be testing an integrated and automated onsite carbon sequestering agricultural operation which will reuse the waste energy from the onsite natural gas generator. By adopting this integrated approach, we’re able to reduce our carbon emissions while also contributing to local food security and economic growth.

