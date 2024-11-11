News & Insights

Agricultural Bank of China Plans Major Bond Issuance

November 11, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Agricultural Bank of China (HK:1288) has released an update.

The Agricultural Bank of China has announced that its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting will address the re-election of directors and the approval of a significant financial bond issuance plan. The bank aims to issue bonds up to RMB398.7 billion to enhance its funding sources and support business growth. This move highlights the bank’s strategic efforts to strengthen its financial position in both domestic and international markets.

