Agnico Eagle Achieves Record Cash Flow and Reduces Debt

November 01, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Agnico Eagle (TSE:AEM) has released an update.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has reported its fourth consecutive quarter of record free cash flow, achieving solid financial performance amid high gold prices. The company significantly reduced its debt by $375 million and is on track to meet its 2024 gold production and cost guidance. Strong exploration results at key sites like Canadian Malartic and Hope Bay highlight promising future growth opportunities.

