AgEagle Faces NYSE Compliance Challenge Over Board Composition

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has received a non-compliance notice from NYSE American due to insufficient independent directors on its Board and Audit Committee. The company must address these deficiencies to avoid potential delisting, and it is committed to regaining compliance by appointing additional independent members. Despite the notice, AgEagle’s stock continues to trade on the NYSE American as they work on a compliance plan.

