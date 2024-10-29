News & Insights

Agatos S.p.A. Plans Corporate Merger with San Giorgio Group

October 29, 2024 — 02:48 pm EDT

Agatos S.p.A. (IT:AGA) has released an update.

Agatos S.p.A. has signed a non-binding letter of intent for a corporate combination with the San Giorgio Group, aiming to create a new entity focused on energy efficiency and building renovations. This collaboration is expected to enhance Agatos’s industrial activities and boost its position in the energy sector. The companies plan to finalize binding contracts by December 2024, with a full operation closure targeted by March 2025.

