Agape ATP Announces Leadership Change and New Appointment

November 18, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Agape ATP ( (ATPC) ) has issued an update.

Agape ATP Corporation has announced a leadership change with Dr. Vong John Hing resigning as an independent director but continuing as Deputy Chairman. Filling his vacancy is Ms. Rose Marie Kadende Kaiser, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in education, international development, and health coaching. Her diverse background and leadership roles promise to bring a fresh perspective to the company’s board, appealing to those interested in dynamic transitions within the financial markets.

