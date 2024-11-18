Agape ATP Announces Leadership Change and New Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Agape ATP ( (ATPC) ) has issued an update.

Agape ATP Corporation has announced a leadership change with Dr. Vong John Hing resigning as an independent director but continuing as Deputy Chairman. Filling his vacancy is Ms. Rose Marie Kadende Kaiser, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in education, international development, and health coaching. Her diverse background and leadership roles promise to bring a fresh perspective to the company’s board, appealing to those interested in dynamic transitions within the financial markets.

For detailed information about ATPC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.