Afya backs FY24 revenue view R$3.23B-R$3.33B

November 13, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view R$1.38B-R$1.48B. Backs FY24 capital expenditure view R$220M-R$260M. The company said, “Afya (AFYA) reaffirms the Guidance FY2024, which was updated upward at the end of 2Q24 to encompass the acquisition of Unidom, the authorization of 80 seats in UNIMA, and the performance of the first semester.”

