After Hours Most Active for Sep 26, 2024 : MFC, NVDA, SNAP, HE, MPC, BOX, CM, AAPL, MBB, HST, ADMA, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.13 to 20,108.41. The total After hours volume is currently 102,895,804 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $29.63, with 6,016,870 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.301 at $123.74, with 4,686,211 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $10.56, with 4,223,200 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 81.23% of the target price of $13.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is +0.04 at $9.89, with 4,034,769 shares traded. HE's current last sale is 65.93% of the target price of $15.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $163.44, with 3,437,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".



Box, Inc. (BOX) is unchanged at $32.40, with 3,053,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. BOX's current last sale is 98.18% of the target price of $33.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is unchanged at $62.24, with 3,005,863 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.42 at $227.94, with 2,681,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is -0.085 at $95.92, with 2,605,285 shares traded. This represents a 12.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $18.24, with 2,561,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is unchanged at $19.44, with 2,508,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.09 at $191.25, with 2,443,495 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $225.

