After Hours Most Active for Oct 25, 2024 : BABA, CMCSA, NVDA, AVGO, GOOGL, CSCO, CVX, AAPL, RTX, PFE, VZ, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.87 to 20,347.15. The total After hours volume is currently 99,169,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.05 at $97.37, with 5,796,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.04 at $41.62, with 5,560,358 shares traded.CMCSA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.06 per share, which represents a 108 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.22 at $141.32, with 4,564,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.27 at $172.73, with 3,621,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $165.27, with 2,544,952 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.15. GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.83 per share, which represents a 155 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.06 at $55.80, with 2,456,867 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 99.64% of the target price of $56.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $150.81, with 2,288,035 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.82. CVX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.66 per share, which represents a 305 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $231.32, with 2,259,981 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.54 per share, which represents a 146 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $125.16, with 1,921,921 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 96.28% of the target price of $130.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $28.47, with 1,732,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a -17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $41.37, with 1,697,346 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.02% of the target price of $47.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.03 at $41.86, with 1,405,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

