After Hours Most Active for Nov 12, 2024 : JGLO, NVDA, SOUN, AAPL, INTC, GOOGL, BAC, APH, CMG, RDDT, WMT, X

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.12 to 21,082.91. The total After hours volume is currently 165,995,416 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is -0.0655 at $63.06, with 18,875,000 shares traded. This represents a 30.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $148.17, with 7,994,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.41 at $7.15, with 6,759,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $224.25, with 5,940,443 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $24.17, with 4,236,745 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 96.68% of the target price of $25.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.08 at $181.70, with 2,956,632 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $45.89, with 2,199,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $71.99, with 2,133,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.16 at $60.65, with 1,922,121 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is +0.55 at $128.30, with 1,681,556 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. RDDT's current last sale is 111.57% of the target price of $115.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.12 at $85.11, with 1,680,443 shares traded.WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/19/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.53 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.01 at $40.04, with 1,481,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for X is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.