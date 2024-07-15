After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2024 : AAPL, PFE, CVE, TSLA, KEY, NVDA, SWN, WFC, CRH, KDP, CSCO, BKR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 25.86 to 20,412.74. The total After hours volume is currently 87,307,687 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.31 at $234.71, with 5,589,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $29.13, with 4,330,842 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.03% of the target price of $32.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $20.65, with 4,313,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.4 at $253.04, with 4,014,850 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 139.8% of the target price of $181.



KeyCorp (KEY) is +0.04 at $15.54, with 3,668,467 shares traded.KEY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.24 per share, which represents a 27 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $128.44, with 3,166,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $6.96, with 3,012,374 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $8.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.01 at $57.74, with 2,866,336 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 91.65% of the target price of $63.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $79.58, with 2,299,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.67, with 1,999,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $47.42, with 1,402,916 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.47% of the target price of $53.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is +0.7206 at $36.43, with 1,371,700 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKR is in the "buy range".

