After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2024 : NVDA, PCG, GOOG, INTC, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, KEY, T, MRK, BAC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -27.99 to 21,464.37. The total After hours volume is currently 139,409,643 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.53 at $144.61, with 14,093,098 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $20.52, with 7,158,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.09 at $176.00, with 4,429,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $21.99, with 3,763,832 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.21 at $242.80, with 3,258,536 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.42 at $437.00, with 2,855,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.02 at $174.39, with 2,688,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $18.75, with 2,578,796 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 98.68% of the target price of $19.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $23.52, with 2,227,577 shares traded. T's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $24.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.01 at $101.38, with 2,158,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $46.37, with 1,961,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $25.22, with 1,954,478 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.81% of the target price of $32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.