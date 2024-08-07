News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2024 : NVDA, SNAP, AAPL, INTC, HPE, HOOD, CSCO, V, SQQQ, HL, F, T

August 07, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -52.93 to 17,814.44. The total After hours volume is currently 140,922,121 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4 at $98.51, with 11,583,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0292 at $8.32, with 4,991,309 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 59.42% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.75 at $209.07, with 4,544,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $18.94, with 2,906,495 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.72, with 2,879,975 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $20.5.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.56 at $17.68, with 2,871,318 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. HOOD's current last sale is 86.24% of the target price of $20.5.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $45.12, with 2,546,021 shares traded.CSCO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/14/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.7 per share, which represents a 101 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $256.52, with 2,284,491 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $10.93, with 2,278,150 shares traded. This represents a 53.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.0601 at $4.87, with 2,203,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $9.77, with 1,989,367 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.15% of the target price of $13.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $19.31, with 1,839,752 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

