After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2024 : VRTX, NXPI, FANG, ILMN, HOLX, AZPN, WYNN, LSCC, CRUS, VNOM, SANM, INTA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.61. VRTX reported earnings of $3.67 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -1.63%.NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. NXPI reported earnings of $3.31 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.46%.Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.90. FANG reported earnings of $5.49 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -28.96%.Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. ILMN reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 163.64%.Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. HOLX reported earnings of $0.89 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 14.61%.Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. AZPN reported earnings of $0.96 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 44.79%.Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. WYNN reported earnings of $0.99 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 18.18%.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. LSCC reported earnings of $0.41 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -75.61%.Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. CRUS reported earnings of $1.43 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.28%.Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. VNOM reported earnings of $1.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.91%.The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 151.21% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Sanmina Corporation (SANM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.07. SANM reported earnings of $1.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.83%.Intapp, Inc. (INTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. INTA reported earnings of $-0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -60.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.