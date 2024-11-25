After-Hours Earnings Report for November 25, 2024 : ZM, WWD, SMTC, FLNC, CENTA, BLBD, LESL, CENT, A, NJR, PFLT, PNNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/25/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. ZM reported earnings of $0.55 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 16.36%.Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. WWD reported earnings of $1.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.27%.Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. SMTC reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -200.00%.Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. FLNC reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1250.00%.Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. CENTA reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -350.00%.Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. BLBD reported earnings of $0.62 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 17.74%.Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. LESL reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -23.08%.Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. CENT reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -350.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days.Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. A reported earnings of $1.38 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 2.17%.NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. NJR reported earnings of $0.3 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 196.67%.PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. PFLT reported earnings of $0.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -3.13%.PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. PNNT reported earnings of $0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -8.33%.

